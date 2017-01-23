Several held in trafficking in persons raids

A number of persons were over the weekend arrested following Trafficking in Persons (TIP) operations in Georgetown, the East Bank of Demerara and the West Demerara, sources close to the operations told Stabroek News.

This newspaper understands that the owner of one of the locations, where girls were found, and another man had unlicensed firearms on their person.

Several arrests were made but it is not clear if anyone has yet been charged for any offence.