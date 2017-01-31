Customer-friendly GPL won’t disconnect customers without notice – Badal
Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL) has made significant changes to its customer service department in order to improve its relationship with consumers, according to Chairman of the Board Robert Badal.
“We have made a lot of improvements with customer service. We have instituted a requirement that nobody should be disconnected unless they are given a reminder like a text message or a voice call,” Badal told Stabroek News.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
