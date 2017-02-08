U.S. high court nominee calls Trump’s attacks on judiciary ‘demoralizing’ -spokesman

WASHINGTON,  (Reuters) – Donald Trump’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch, today described the president’s Twitter attacks on the judiciary as “demoralizing” and “disheartening,” a spokesman for Gorsuch said.

Spokesman Ron Bonjean, a Republican strategist hired by the White House to help guide Gorsuch’s nomination through the U.S. Senate, confirmed that Gorsuch used those words when he met Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal.

Trump, who took office on Jan. 20, took to Twitter over the weekend to condemn the Friday night order by Judge James Robart that placed on hold the president’s Jan. 27 temporary travel ban on people from seven countries and all refugees.

The administration appealed that ruling to a three-judge federal appeals panel, which is due to decide the issue this week.

Trump called Robart a “so-called judge” whose “ridiculous” opinion “essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country.”

U.S. presidents are usually hesitant to weigh in on judicial matters out of respect for a U.S. Constitution clause ensuring a separation of powers between the executive branch, Congress and the judiciary.

Trump nominated Gorsuch on Jan. 31 to succeed Justice Antonin Scalia on the nine-member court. Scalia died a year ago this month. Blumenthal is a member of the Judiciary Committee that will hold a confirmation hearing on Gorsuch’s nomination.

“As the nominee of a President who has viciously attacked the independence of the judiciary and declared multiple litmus tests for justices, Judge Gorsuch has a special responsibility to reassure the American people that he will be an open-minded and independent jurist,” Blumenthal said in a statement.

“If he wants the American people to believe that he is truly independent, Judge Gorsuch must tell them in no uncertain terms that President Trump’s attacks are not just disappointing – they are abhorrent and destructive to our Constitutional system – and he must condemn them publicly,” Blumenthal’s statement said.

 

More in Local News

High-level meeting on parking meters

default placeholder

Williamsburg phone card seller shot dead in robbery

Ramkarran floats civil disobedience campaign against parking meters

default placeholder

Tain woman shot dead in kick down the door attack

AFC calls on city to suspend parking project

default placeholder

Contractor who shot at couple to stand trial for murder

Differently-abled man dies after truck reverses over him

default placeholder

Recommendations made for CEO of procurement commission, other top posts – Corbin

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Two to hang over Bartica massacre

  2. Cop changes story on witness stand about recording of alleged $4M bribe offer

  3. Tain woman shot dead in kick down the door attack

  4. Man stabbed to death in altercation outside Kitty nightclub, other injured

  5. Man murdered in row outside night club

  6. Corentyne man takes poison after chopping ex-wife and her lover

  7. Overseas-based entity remitted over US$100m to foreign accounts – Harmon

  8. City hikes property rates by 10%

  9. After a life in the school of hard knocks…


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

GALLERY: Scenes from inauguration of new Haitian President on Tuesday in Port-au-Prince

President David Granger greeting new Haitian President Jovenel Moise

50th anniversary of Women’s Army Corps

GALLERY: Subryanville residents complain about Church Rd potholes

PAHO Director to ink new country co-operation strategy with Guyana

GALLERY: Parking meters protest scenes

Showing the skills

Slicing pumpkin