Guyana opens High Commission in T&T
Guyana has opened its first ever diplomatic mission in Port-of-Spain, which is expected to enhance bilateral relations with Trinidad and Tobago.
The new High Commission, headed by High Commissioner Bishwaishwar ‘Cammie’ Ramsaroop-Maraj, replaces Guyana’s Honorary Consulate in the sister Caricom state.
According to a statement issued yesterday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the mandate for the newly-opened High Commission is in line with the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and it is expected to strengthen ties, boost trade and investments between Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago, while also protecting the interests of Guyanese on the island.
