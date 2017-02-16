Ifa Kamau Cush fired by SCSI

The Board of Directors of Smart City Solutions Inc. (SCSI) today dismissed Ifagbamila Kamau Cush from his position as a Director of the parking meters company.

A statement today from the company noted that on Thursday, 9th February, 2017, Cush issued statements on Facebook which Smart City Solutions Inc. found completely unacceptable and publicly condemned as disgraceful. Cush made these statements without any reference to nor the authority of Smart City Solutions Inc, the statement said.

Cush issued the derogatory statement in response to a query to him for a copy of the parking meters contract.

He said “You’re not progressives. You are freeloaders. You lack the intestinal fortitude to control your own destiny. You all possess the mentality of slaves, indentured servants, incapable of generating wealth and building capacity”.

Cush had been the lead player behind the controversial parking meters until he was swept aside in September last year when SCSI was taken over by a major Mexican company with American Amir Oren as the key investor representing the company.