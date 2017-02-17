Private sector voices full support for group against parking meters

The Private Sector Commission today expressed its complete support for the Movement Against Parking Meters and reiterated its call for the Government to utilise its powers to ensure that the parking meter contract be quashed.

“The Private Sector Commission is of the firm belief that no reductions in rate or other adjustment to the arrangements will resolve or address the unconscionable nature of this contract.

“The Private Sector Commission believes that something was very much amiss in the binding acquiescence of the City’s officials with a contract that cedes monopoly control of the City’s real estate to a company of dubious origin. The fact that there was no public tendering, public consultation or impact study, as we have expressed before, has informed this view.

“The Private Sector Commission further calls upon the Government to immediately constitute a Commission of Inquiry to examine the questionable manner in which this contract was constituted and awarded”, the private sector said in a statement.

