Ed Ahmad’s lawyer seeks further deferral of sentencing
The lawyer for New York-based Guyanese businessman Ed Ahmad is seeking the deferral of his sentencing on fraud conspiracy until after April 16.
Ahmad’s lawyer, Steven Kartegener in a January 17, 2017 letter to judge Dora Irizarry sought the postponement as he said he was pressed by other work and had not been able to begin work on his sentencing submission. Furthermore, he said that he was awaiting a 5k.1 letter from the US which was crucial to the defendant.
Kartegener’s letter was sent on the same day that the judge deferred sentencing from February 3rd to March 16th. Sentencing of Ahmad has already been deferred nine times. He was originally supposed to be sentenced on January 15th, 2016.
Ahmad is expecting to benefit from a reduced sentence for cooperating with the US in its case against former New York state senator John Sampson.
