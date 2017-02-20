Phagwah on March 12, March 13 a public holiday
The Ministry of Public Security has declared March 12, 2017 as the date for Phagwah, a release from his office said today.
Consequent upon Phagwah falling on a Sunday, and by virtue of application of Sections 3 (1) and (2) of the Public Holidays Act, Chapter 19:07, Monday March 13, 2017 is hereby declared a Public Holiday, the release said.
