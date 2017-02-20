Windies name one-day squad

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC — West Indies selectors have announced a 15-man squad to face England in the three-match One-Day International series starting here next month.

As expected, Jason Holder will lead the unit which sees the return of left-hander Kieran Powell following a two-year break.

West Indies take on England from March 3-9, with the first two games scheduled for the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium here and the third set for Kensington Oval in Barbados.

SQUAD — Jason Holder (captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Jonathan Carter, Rovman Powell, Shane Dowrich, Carlos Brathwaite, Shannon Gabriel, Miguel Cummins, Devendra Bishoo, Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis.