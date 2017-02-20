Windies name one-day squad
ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC — West Indies selectors have announced a 15-man squad to face England in the three-match One-Day International series starting here next month.
As expected, Jason Holder will lead the unit which sees the return of left-hander Kieran Powell following a two-year break.
West Indies take on England from March 3-9, with the first two games scheduled for the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium here and the third set for Kensington Oval in Barbados.
SQUAD — Jason Holder (captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Jonathan Carter, Rovman Powell, Shane Dowrich, Carlos Brathwaite, Shannon Gabriel, Miguel Cummins, Devendra Bishoo, Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Guyanese man, woman die in New Jersey car crash
-
Five remanded over murder of Tain mother
-
Ruby fisherman beaten to death after reportedly trying to rob woman
-
Alleged mastermind in Tain execution turns herself over to police
New Thriving Restaurant owed GPL over $90m at end of 2015 –audit
-
Five remanded over murder of Williamsburg phone card dealer
Trump administration drafts plan to raise asylum bar, speed deportations
-
GPL knew Colin Welch faked resume six months after hire – audit
-
Parking meter contract can be revoked
Comments
About these comments