Parking meters boycott continues
The boycott of metered parking in the city continued yesterday, with the majority of drivers opting to park outside of the metered zone, while those that did occupy the zone did so mostly without feeding the meters.
On Friday, new tiered parking rates were unveiled and Smart City Solutions (SCS) announced the easing of enforcement measures, during a press conference.
A tour around the central business hub of the city after 2 pm, saw about four vehicles with receipts on their dashboards indicating that they had purchased parking time. Stabroek News toured Regent, Charlotte, Water, Main, Carmichael, Robb, Camp, King and Water streets and Avenue of the Republic.
Most motorists opted to use free spaces available on the eastern side of the Camp Street stretching to Alexander Street. From pictures seen circulating on social media, the majority of the paid parking spaces were boycotted during the morning hours.
