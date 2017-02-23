President pardons nine women prisoners

In observance of the 47th Anniversary of the Republic, President David Granger has pardoned nine women prisoners.

A release from the Ministry of Public Security yesterday said that the President issued the pardons pursuant to powers under article 188(2) of the Constitution of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.

These Presidential Pardons shall be effective as from February 23, 2017.

The nine pardoned prisoners from the New Amsterdam Prison are: Kamla Bisram (30); Malinda Beaton (31); Charissazan Charles (18); Sasha Christopher (18); Jenny Davis (26); Vanessa Frank (26); Barbra Hunte (51); Kamwattie Persaud (23); and Dhanmattie Seenarine (47).

The release said that these prisoners have served the majority of their respective sentences for offences ranging from larceny, assault and unlawful possession of ammunition.

In June 2015, President Granger had pardoned around 40 prisoners.

These prisoners were not named and there were arguments that the public should be aware of who these persons are and their crimes. Several of the persons pardoned were later held in relation to new crimes.

It is expected that this expression of compassion and humanity by His Excellency will result in families being re-united, and the pardoned offenders leading good and useful lives hereon.