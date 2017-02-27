PPP support for term limits has not changed – Ramotar

-Ramkarran says referendum can easily settle matter as both parties hold same position

Former President Donald Ramotar says the PPP’s support of term limits has not changed and head of the 1999-2000 constitutional commission, Ralph Ramkarran  says that if necessary a referendum on the matter should pass easily as both major parties support   limits on presidential terms.

“If the Attorney General does not succeed in the CCJ, the Government will have to do what it needs to – hold a referendum. The PPP would have no reason not to support it,” Ramkarran said in his column in yesterday’s Sunday Stabroek.

Pointing to Ramkarran's column, Ramotar stated that while he is not sure what the current position of the PPP will be on a referendum, the party's position on having a term limit has not changed.

