Senior cop under close arrest over AK-47 rifle smuggled from Eve Leary

Several members of the Guyana Police Force including an Assistant Superinten-dent of Police (ASP) and a Corporal, who allegedly smuggled an AK-47 rifle out of the Tactical Services Unit (TSU) Com-pound, Eve Leary Tuesday morning, are currently under close arrest.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum confirmed the arrests with Stabroek News. He said four persons were arrested and several others were questioned.