Senior cop under close arrest over AK-47 rifle smuggled from Eve Leary
– others questioned, held
Several members of the Guyana Police Force including an Assistant Superinten-dent of Police (ASP) and a Corporal, who allegedly smuggled an AK-47 rifle out of the Tactical Services Unit (TSU) Com-pound, Eve Leary Tuesday morning, are currently under close arrest.
Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum confirmed the arrests with Stabroek News. He said four persons were arrested and several others were questioned.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Lab tech charged with arson in DJ Magnum house fire
Bad experience at Chinese restaurant
HBO accuses Gizmos and Gadgets of infringing intellectual rights
-
Guyanese crew remanded in St Croix after busted with over 4-tonnes of cocaine
-
Mashramani 2017 scenes
-
Need a ride?
-
Couple charged with trafficking 15-year-old girl for sex
Airport cop arrested for stealing passenger’s phone
CH&PA Board dissolved over rancour, little work, Harmon says
Comments
About these comments