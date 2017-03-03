Court to review parking meter contract
-after judge overrules M&CC challenge to jurisdiction
The Mayor and City Council (MYCC) yesterday lost a bid to prevent the High Court from reviewing its controversial parking meter contract with Smart City Solutions (SCS) after Justice Brassington Reynolds ruled that the court does have the jurisdiction to hear the case.
“This court has the jurisdiction to hear and determine such matters, especially those in the interest of the public, such as the one before the court,” Justice Reynolds declared at a hearing yesterday, while overruling submissions made by M&CC attorney Roger Yearwood.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Lab tech charged with arson in DJ Magnum house fire
Bad experience at Chinese restaurant
HBO accuses Gizmos and Gadgets of infringing intellectual rights
-
Guyanese crew remanded in St Croix after busted with over 4-tonnes of cocaine
-
Couple charged with trafficking 15-year-old girl for sex
Three estates to be kept
-
Need a ride?
CH&PA Board dissolved over rancour, little work, Harmon says
Airport cop arrested for stealing passenger’s phone
Comments
About these comments