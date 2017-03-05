Hydronie on the East Bank Essequibo is sandwiched between Bushy Park and Parika, beginning at the signboard on the road and ending at Market Street, where the trains once ran. It is 30 kilometres west of Vreed-en-Hoop, approximately 45 minutes by minibus.

Hydronie is a business community; it was busy with little snackettes selling egg balls and cassava chips, laced with bilimbi achar or mango sour, gigantic buildings and vehicles passing. Some men were busy at work on an excavator, while a noisy bunch of barely sober men gulped down beers, and chomped on cutters, while making conversation. A little further along, the bus slowed down at a coconut stall already flanked by customers waiting for their cool sweet coconut water under an already angry midday sun.