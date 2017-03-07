Police probing incident where senior cop captured on video abusing junior rank

An Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) who was seen verbally threatening and abusing junior ranks of the force in a video recorded last month, is now the subject of an investigation and is likely to face charges soon, according to Acting Commissioner of Police David Ramnarine.

“The matter is being investigated in terms of looking at it from its entirety and we should be seeking legal advice shortly,” Ramnarine told reporters yesterday morning.

In the six-minute video, which was circulated on popular social media site Facebook last month, the ASP was heard constantly blurting out threatening and abusive language to at least two junior ranks of the Guyana Police Force who were investigating an accident in which the senior officer had been involved.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

default placeholder

Pradoville 2 probe

default placeholder

Judge denies request for orders to stop parking project enforcement

Couple gets five years jail for CJIA VIP cocaine plot

default placeholder

Kuru Kuru woman, 64, charged with helping to supply ganja to training college students

City Hall to pursue owners of defunct businesses for debts

default placeholder

Quarter of former Barama concession for conservation – Trotman

Brazilian pastor remanded to prison after being charged over road death

default placeholder

Senior cop to face disciplinary charges over AK-47 smuggled out of TSU compound

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Fire rips through part of Queens, NY where Guyanese have busineses

  2. Guyanese crew remanded in St Croix after busted with over 4-tonnes of cocaine

  3. Three estates to be kept

  4. Couple charged with trafficking 15-year-old girl for sex

  5. Ramayya says leaning towards joining PPP

  6. Airport cop arrested for stealing passenger’s phone

  7. Teen confesses to killing top cop’s brother during scuffle for gold chain

  8. 15-year-old held for killing Top Cop’s brother

  9. Rise against sugar estate closings – Jagdeo urges


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Parking meter marker

Spanish Ambassador leaves:

UNICEF Representative paid a courtesy call

A watery detour on Carifesta

Bringing down a tree the old fashioned way:

Saturday market

Photos

President David Granger met the Guyanese diaspora in The Bahamas