Police probing incident where senior cop captured on video abusing junior rank

An Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) who was seen verbally threatening and abusing junior ranks of the force in a video recorded last month, is now the subject of an investigation and is likely to face charges soon, according to Acting Commissioner of Police David Ramnarine.

“The matter is being investigated in terms of looking at it from its entirety and we should be seeking legal advice shortly,” Ramnarine told reporters yesterday morning.

In the six-minute video, which was circulated on popular social media site Facebook last month, the ASP was heard constantly blurting out threatening and abusive language to at least two junior ranks of the Guyana Police Force who were investigating an accident in which the senior officer had been involved.