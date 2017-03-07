Pradoville 2 probe
Nandlall objects to questioning of ex-PPP/C Cabinet members at SOCU HQ
– requests interviews be done at other locations
The questioning by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) of former PPP/C cabinet members and close affiliates, who were allocated land at ‘Pradoville 2,’ may be delayed after a request was made for the interviews to be conducted at a location other than the agency’s Camp Street headquarters.
Stabroek News understands that attorney Anil Nandlall, who is a PPP/C executive member, apparently wrote to SOCU on behalf of some of those being investigated for alleged wrongdoings and asked that interviews be conducted at alternative locations, such as a police station or the PPP's Freedom House headquarters. It was indicated that the unit's office was not a favourable venue.
