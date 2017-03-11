Cops to determine if Jagdeo covered by immunity in Pradoville 2 probe

It is up to the police to determine whether former president Bharrat Jagdeo has immunity in the Pradoville 2 probe, according to State Minister Joseph Harmon, who yesterday argued that the constitutional protection cannot necessarily save a president from judicial intervention and criminal prosecution.

Article 182 of the Constitution provides for immunity for a president. It states that a president cannot be charged for offences committed while in office and that a president is protected from being personally answerable to the courts whether in civil or criminal proceedings for actions done while in office.

Harmon was asked at yesterday’s post-Cabinet press briefing about government’s views on the Article and whether there will be any moves to change it. In response, he said that the constitution is very clear on issues relating to immunity of a sitting president who takes certain steps while he is in office. That is respected, he said, before saying that he believed it must be one of the matters to be looked at in the constitutional reform process.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.