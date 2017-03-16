Chinese company makes proposal to pay US$5M owed for GTT shares

Representatives of Chinese company Hong Kong Golden Telecom Limited (HKGT) recently put forward a proposal regarding the payment of the outstanding US$5 million for the sale of government shares in the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) and this will be studied by the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) Board and government before a final decision is made.

This is according to newly appointed NICIL Chief Executive Officer Horace James, who told Stabroek News yesterday that following a decision a statement will be issued.

When contacted, James confirmed that officials from the Chinese company were in Guyana last week and met with NICIL last Thursday.

“We spoke and they made a proposal,” he said.

According to James this proposal will be discussed by the board and the government after which “a statement will be issued”.

