Windies name squad for Pakistan T20s
ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC — West Indies selectors today named a 16-man squad to face Pakistan in the upcoming four-match Twenty20 series in Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago.
The squad will be captained by all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite.
SQUAD — Carlos Brathwaite (captain), Samuel Badree, Jonathan Carter, André Fletcher, Jason Holder, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Sunil Narine, Veerasammy Permaul, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Marlon Samuels, Lendl Simmons, Jerome Taylor, Chadwick Walton, Keswick Williams.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Ship sinks off Essequibo Coast
-
Tuschen child dies after accident
Phagwah and Diwali
-
DPP reopens Courtney Crum-Ewing murder case
-
Port Mourant man dies in Phagwah evening car crash
-
Six charged over million-dollar robberies
-
Nursery teacher found dead at Mahdia
-
Billions in state assets were stolen annually under PPP/C, SARU Chief insists
-
Royston King charged with forgery
Comments
About these comments