Windies name squad for Pakistan T20s

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC — West Indies selectors today named a 16-man squad to face Pakistan in the upcoming four-match Twenty20 series in Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago.

The squad will be captained by all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite.

SQUAD — Carlos Brathwaite (captain), Samuel Badree, Jonathan Carter, André Fletcher, Jason Holder, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Sunil Narine, Veerasammy Permaul, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Marlon Samuels, Lendl Simmons, Jerome Taylor, Chadwick Walton, Keswick Williams.

