Police to reinstitute rape charges against Muslim scholar

Two months after important documents were discovered missing in the Nezaam Ali rape case, Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum has signalled the police’s intention to reinstitute the nine charges; a move which will result in a fresh Preliminary Inquiry (PI) being conducted.

This follows the intervention of the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

"The DPP has instructed that we conduct further investigations and has given directives which we are