Pastor on trial over rape of six-year-old

A 31-year-old pastor, who is accused of raping a 6-year-old girl is on trial before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow, and a 12-member mixed jury at the High Court in Georgetown.

When the indictment was presented to him, Josiah Baptiste denied that between June 1 and 30, 2007, he had carnal knowledge with the child.

The accused is being represented by attorneys Maxwell Mc Kay and Folio Richards.

Meanwhile, the state is represented by prosecutors Shawnette Austin, Tamieka Clarke and Mandel Moore.

About 11 state witness are expected to testify. The facts are that the accused called the child into a room where he undressed her, undressed himself, and placed her on top of him.

The trial proceedings are being heard in-camera.