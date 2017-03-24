Central Bank accuses manufacturers of misleading on US dollar rate
-accuses exporters of hoarding currency
The Bank of Guyana (BoG) yesterday accused the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) of misleading the public on the effective purchasing rate for the US dollar, while also blaming exporters for negatively affecting currency supply by hoarding foreign currency.
On Wednesday, GMSA issued a statement in which it said that the effective rate for the US dollar was now $230 and called on the government and the central bank to intervene in the market as it warned that this would have severe repercussions for the economy.
The BoG, however, said that the GMSA has publicized
