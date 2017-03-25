Cop linked to smuggled AK-47 transferred to mounted branch
The Assistant Superinten-dent of Police (ASP) who was implicated in the smuggling of an AK-47 rifle out of the Tactical Services Unit (TSU) compound, at Eve Leary, about one month ago, has since been transferred to the police force’s mounted branch.
This was confirmed by acting Commissioner of Police David Ramnarine, who told reporters yesterday that the ASP has been moved from the TSU to the mounted branch as the investigation continues.
Ramnarine said while initial advice was given in the matter and a police corporal was charged, complete advice was not yet given to the police.
“The file has been returned with some …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Queens man gets 2-6 years for hit-and-run death of Guyanese
Pastor on trial over rape of six-year-old
-
Bandit killed in Belvoir Court attack
US$ rate is $230 -manufacturers
Man shot dead during alleged attempt to ambush car occupants
-
‘It wasn’t me’
Smart City Solutions terminates employment of 60
-
Entry refused to tuna shipment
Who gave an American missionary permission to preach in Georgetown schools?
Comments
About these comments