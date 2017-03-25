Cop linked to smuggled AK-47 transferred to mounted branch

The Assistant Superinten-dent of Police (ASP) who was implicated in the smuggling of an AK-47 rifle out of the Tactical Services Unit (TSU) compound, at Eve Leary, about one month ago, has since been transferred to the police force’s mounted branch.

This was confirmed by acting Commissioner of Police David Ramnarine, who told reporters yesterday that the ASP has been moved from the TSU to the mounted branch as the investigation continues.

Ramnarine said while initial advice was given in the matter and a police corporal was charged, complete advice was not yet given to the police.

