Court has jurisdiction to hear Red House case -judge rules

Acting Chancellor Yonette Cummings-Edwards has ruled that the court does have jurisdiction to hear the case brought by the Cheddi Jagan Research Committee Inc (CJRCI), which is challenging the revocation of its lease to Red House.

Anil Nandlall, counsel for the CJRCI, had previously argued that the constitution provided for the High Court to hear and determine the case.

In a supporting affidavit, Nandlall had advanced that it was undisputed that it was President David Granger who ordered that the lease for the building be revoked. He had said further that it was in those circumstances that the applicant approached the court seeking its protection on the ground that the threatened revocation of its leasehold interest amounts to a deprivation of its property without