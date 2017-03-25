Nandlall calls for reversal of sacking of Linden Town Clerk

Former Attorney General Anil Nandlall has written Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan calling for a rescinding of the dismissal of Linden Town Clerk Jonellor Bowen.

A letter from Nandlall to Bulkan follows:

Dear Minister,

Re: Proposed Legal Proceedings

I act on behalf of Ms. Jonellor Bowen, Town Clerk of the Linden Mayor and Town Council. Your letter dated 23rd March, 2017, to my client, refers.

I observe that you purported to act under Sections 118(1) and 326(4) of the Municipal and District Councils Act, Chapter 28:01, and you purportedly revoked my client’s appointment as the Town Clerk of the Linden Mayor and Town Council, effective from the 31st day of March, 2017.

I am to inform you that Sections 118(1) and 326(4) of the Municipal and District Council Act, Chapter 28:01, do not authorize you or vest you with any authority to act, arbitrarily, capriciously, discriminatorily, vindictively, in violation of and contrary to the rules of natural justice or unlawfully, or illegally.

I am instructed that you never afforded my client a hearing before, purportedly, revoking herappointment; neither did you serve my client with any notice, whatsoever. I am further instructed that you never furnished my client with any reasons, whatsoever, for your decision.

It is incumbent that I remind you that there is a Local Government Commission Act. While the Local Government Commission is not yet established, the provisions of the Act, themselves, would have denuded you of the authority which you purported to exercise under Sections 118(1) and 326(4) of the Municipal and District Council’s Act, Chapter 28:01.

In the circumstances, and for the matters to which I have alluded above, I request that you rescind the purported revocation of my client’s appointment as the Town Clerk of the Linden Mayor and Town Council, with immediate effect. If you fail to do so, your decision will be challenged by legal proceedings.

Please be guided accordingly.

Yours faithfully,

…………………………………

Mohabir Anil Nandlall, MP

Attorney-at-law

Mohabir A. Nandlall & Associates