Linden Town Clerk challenges dismissal
The newly dismissed Town Clerk of Linden, Jonellor Bowen, has written to Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan challenging her dismissal.
Attorney Anil Nandlall, writing to the minister on behalf of Bowen, requested that “[Bulkan] rescind the purported revocation of [Bowen’s] appointment as the Town Clerk with immediate effect,” failing which the dismissal will be challenged by legal proceedings.
In challenging Bulkan’s decision Nandlall noted that the Local Government Commission Act removed from Bulkan the authority he purported to exercise under Sections 118(1) and 326(4) of the Municipal and District Council’s Act, Chapter 28:01. He argued that while the commission has not been established, the Act itself removes powers from the minister.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Queens man gets 2-6 years for hit-and-run death of Guyanese
Pastor on trial over rape of six-year-old
-
Bandit killed in Belvoir Court attack
US$ rate is $230 -manufacturers
-
‘It wasn’t me’
Smart City Solutions terminates employment of 60
-
Entry refused to tuna shipment
Who gave an American missionary permission to preach in Georgetown schools?
-
Businessman charged with murder-for-hire plot
Comments
About these comments