Linden Town Clerk challenges dismissal

The newly dismissed Town Clerk of Linden, Jonellor Bowen, has written to Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan challenging her dismissal.

Attorney Anil Nandlall, writing to the minister on behalf of Bowen, requested that “[Bulkan] rescind the purported revocation of [Bowen’s] appointment as the Town Clerk with immediate effect,” failing which the dismissal will be challenged by legal proceedings.

In challenging Bulkan's decision Nandlall noted that the Local Government Commission Act removed from Bulkan the authority he purported to exercise under Sections 118(1) and 326(4) of the Municipal and District Council's Act, Chapter 28:01. He argued that while the commission has not been established, the Act itself removes powers from the minister.