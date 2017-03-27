Judiciary to write President over AG incident – source
Following a meeting of judges on allegations against Attorney General Basil Williams that he threatened a sitting judge, a decision was taken to write President David Granger on the matter, sources say.
One source told this newspaper that the decision to write the President was a unanimous one and that Granger should get the letter sometime this week.
Williams saw himself at the centre of scathing criticisms after his predecessor Anil Nandall last week alleged that he threatened Justice Franklin Holder during the court hearing involving …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
