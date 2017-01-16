Dr Surujbally’s resignation
Dear Editor,
There was an error in your Sunday editorial yesterday titled `Gecom Chairman’ where it was stated:
“His successor in 2001 was Dr Steve Surujbally, who has now resigned”
Please note that Dr Surujbally has not resigned but has merely written the President and signalled his intention to do so, an important distinction.
Yours faithfully,
Robin Singh
