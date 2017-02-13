City council should find another way to generate revenue
Dear Editor,
I fully support former Speaker Ralph Ramkarran’s suggestion that “There should be a campaign of civil resistance if the meter zone is extended” (SN, Feb 5). Civil resistance is the only message that governments understand. I pledge $20K to the proposed Ramkarran fund (for lack of a better term) in the resistance campaign against paying the penalty for parking illegally. (Lawyers inform me that the parking meters themselves are illegal).
In conversations with people in the city last week, almost everyone was opposed to the parking meter. It severely impacts business. It affects workers. It is simply unaffordable. Comparatively, it is higher than parking fees in major cities in the US.
The city council should find another way to generate revenue and reduce traffic (if that is the intention) in the so-called busy (red) zones.
Yours faithfully,
Vishnu Bisram
