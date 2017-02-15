Essequibo Unity Park is impressive

Dear Editor,

Recently I visited the newly created Unity Park in Essequibo and I was impressed. Previously, this was an abandoned swamp harbouring reptiles. The past masters never had any vision, yet with creativity and precision, Unity Park is now being transformed into a niche of tranquillity and splendour. This novel initiative is one of many undertaken by the Regional Administration of Region 2 in order to foster greater social cohesion. Unity Park is situated at Exmouth at the eastern end of the public road, and is located on almost half an acre of state land.

According to a senior regional official, the idea behind its establishment is to create a sense of pride and unity, and appreciation of nature. While the park is not fully completed, it has a main centre to temporarily accommodate the office of the Evergreen/Paradise Neighbourhood Democratic Council, whose responsibility will be to maintain it and preserve its natural flavour. The building will also serve as a hub to satisfy the thirst of visiting patrons, while the park will also boast several decorated tables and benches to accommodate visitors.

Several species of colourful trees were also planted, and since the park is close to the public road, it was recommended that a concrete fence be built; this is currently under construction. Sanitary facilities were also built along with an adjacent paved surface that will cater for parked vehicles. Once completed, this will enhance the village.

This has been a welcome development for the Region and according to some residents, things of this kind are required in other villages too. They are happy about its completion since there is no other form of recreation.

 

Yours faithfully,

Elroy Stephney

