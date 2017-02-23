Why are child masqueraders allowed to perform on the streets in school hours?

Dear Editor,

While I admit that I am not well versed in the origin and present day significance of masquerade, I have seen and interacted with the masqueraders on the streets of George-town over the years. Previously, I used to see them towards the end of the year, and the appearance of the masqueraders on the streets, would be an indicator, and a reminder for others, that Christmas was around the corner.

Just like any other Guyanese on the road, I would joyously give the little I could afford to the small boys and big men carrying the hat or baseball cap, where the contributions would normally be dropped. I would only imagine whether at the end of the day, the money contributed would be worth the effort, the rigorous dancing, the scorching sunshine, the heat, the rain or the wind, depending on the weather for the day. Nonetheless, I would enjoy it while it lasted.

The only major problem for me, and I believe other motorists, was that the masqueraders operated in nearly all the major streets in Georgetown. Consequently they often became a nuisance, especially those groups who blocked the road to motor vehicle traffic and only give way when the occupants of a vehicle had deposited something in the hat or cap.

This was, and is annoying to those in a hurry to fulfil other obligations of which the masqueraders would be oblivious. They would forget, or seem not to understand that motorists cannot give money to each and every group each time they drive by them. So there is no reason to hold road users at ransom for a contribution, even if the road users liked the dancing and drumming going on. That is why I like the drummers who position themselves at one street and do their thing. Passers-by then deposit their tokens of appreciation as and when they feel like it.

Recently I observed a disturbing trend. The masqueraders seem to have come on to the streets earlier than usual, or maybe they seem not to have left the streets after last Christmas season ended. I read that there was a masquerade competition and trophies were won, etc. This is commendable as long as it promotes the positive masquerade culture and all it represents. However, my concern is not so much about the timing or how and where the masqueraders operate from, but the actors doing the masquerade.

I have observed that young boys and girls of school age are doing masquerade during school time. On several occasions I asked the youngsters whether they do not attend school, and in most cases the response is in the affirmative. They attend school, they say, but what are they doing on the streets doing school time? They dance away with guilty faces. I am worried about the big men and women too, but what can one do? Can’t they get something else to do during that time so that they masquerade after other work that contributes to Guyana’s social and economic development?

Back to the child masqueraders, because they are the major concern here. What is their future, if they do not attend school? Do we get surprised that we have hardcore juvenile criminals? Where do they go when the masquerade season is over or when they are too old to do the street masquerade? Where is the Ministry of Education, in this? Why can’t these lads and lasses be reminded to attend school and masquerade after school hours? What culture is the Department of Culture promoting, if the actors are going to be illiterate?

What are our politicians thinking? Do we need someone else to tell us that these children have no future in masquerade without education? It hurts me as a parent to see young children dancing on the streets, when they should be in class. Besides, the masqueraders should regulate themselves. They do not have to be on all the streets, because they become something else when they do this. Maybe they could get one location and do their masquerade there so that we know where to get them when we want to see them. I do not mind them doing their thing throughout the year, but this should not be at the expense of the future generation. Those in authority should do something to save the situation. I know there could be fellow citizens with a different view for all sorts of reasons, but we should all agree that there something not so right about these children masquerading instead of going to school. Enjoy Mashramani 2017.

Yours faithfully,

Ed Paulo