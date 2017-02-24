Scornful silence from gov’t on parking meters

Dear Editor,

The Movement Against Parking Meters continued their silent protest outside of City Hall this week. As I scanned the news and other posts on social media I was struck by two things that are emblematic of the place we find ourselves in as a country, as a people. There was a photograph of a flooded road, drains full, overflowing, garbage floating and somewhere in the river of the road stood the parking meters, parking signs with allocated numbers. In another photograph two wardens/clampers were in heated conversation with a lone woman whose vehicle had just been clamped.

I was struck by how angry, sad and undignified the entire parking meter project has rendered us. We are pleading, by all lawful means, with our government to intervene and all that we have received is scornful silence.

What happened? What did the people of this country do to deserve such contempt? Where is President Granger? Why is he silent? Where is the AFC? Why have they silenced themselves in the face of the most egregious bullying of the people?

For more years than I have been alive Guyanese people have struggled to overcome the impenetrable hardships brought to bear upon them by their leaders. How much longer? I wonder if President Granger will look at images of the people wading through filthy, disease ridden water to pay parking tickets and tell himself this is progress, this is the good life his government so gallantly promised the people.

Yours faithfully,

Nadia Sagar