M&CC decision delay embarrassing for government

Dear Editor,

The decision taken by the Georgetown City Council to delay the implementation of the parking meter suspension as directed by Minister Bulkan is nothing short of an act of defiance against President Granger and his Cabinet.

This act of defiance is all the more embarrassing to the current political administration having regard to the fact that the defiance is being spearheaded by leading operatives of the PNC, including its General Secretary Oscar Clarke and Mayor Patricia Chase-Green, both of whom are in the party leadership.

The reason advanced by the PNC-dominated council for the delay for more time to study the legal ramifications of the suspension is nothing but a fig leaf employed by the council to express its displeasure over what it felt was an unwelcome intrusion by Cabinet into the internal affairs of the council, and at the same time an attempt to save face.

This is indeed an interesting development in the body politic and is tantamount to a case of the tail wagging the dog.

It remains to be seen how the administration would respond to this embarrassing episode.

Yours faithfully,

Hydar Ally