M&CC decision delay embarrassing for government

Dear Editor,

The decision taken by the Georgetown City Council to delay the implementation of the parking meter suspension as directed by Minister Bulkan is nothing short of an act of defiance against President Granger and his Cabinet.

This act of defiance is all the more embarrassing to the current political administration having regard to the fact that the defiance is being spearheaded by leading operatives of the PNC, including its General Secretary Oscar Clarke and Mayor Patricia Chase-Green, both of whom are in the party leadership.

The reason advanced by the PNC-dominated council for the delay for more time to study the legal ramifications of the suspension is nothing but a fig leaf employed by the council to express its displeasure over what it felt was an unwelcome intrusion by Cabinet into the internal affairs of the council, and at the same time an attempt to save face.

This is indeed an interesting development in the body politic and is tantamount to a case of the tail wagging the dog.

It remains to be seen how the administration would respond to this embarrassing episode.

Yours faithfully,

Hydar Ally

More in Letters

default placeholder

It is time for corrective action on Gecom

default placeholder

Eccles overpass should be close to the school at Agricola

default placeholder

SN failed to provide coverage for commemorative events marking end of indentureship

default placeholder

Students should not be required to sit a score of subjects

default placeholder

There is an urgent need to rescue idle young people

default placeholder

Police should prosecute those who commit noise nuisance

default placeholder

The diaspora supports MAPM

default placeholder

GTT telephone service is still in Berbice Cricket Board’s name

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Bandit killed in Belvoir Court attack

  2. ‘It wasn’t me’

  3. Businessman charged with murder-for-hire plot

  4. Man shot dead during alleged attempt to ambush car occupants

  5. DPP reopens Courtney Crum-Ewing murder case

  6. Bulkan orders suspension of city parking by-laws

  7. Bygeval Secondary girl tops Region 5 at CSEC exams

  8. Entry refused to tuna shipment

  9. Parking contract suspension will leave city on the hook


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Models wearing wedding gowns

Abolition of Indian Indentureship

Sophia couple held over pistol, ganja

130th anniversary of Adventism

Centenary of the end of Indian Indentureship

Harmony

Georgetown Beauty and Body Promenade

Bartica miner held with pistol