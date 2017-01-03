Gold at last!

-Silver Shattas shatter Eagles players hearts with last-gasp goal

A dramatic Robin Adams winner in the 90th+3 minute earned Silver Shattas the Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA)/GT Beer Championship after they edged out Eagles 1-0 Sunday at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground. With the scoreless fixture looking likely to enter the extra time interval in the dying moments, Adams stole the show in front of a large viewership as he made his presence count with an unlikely finish.

Latching onto the ball just outside the right of the 18-yard area, Adams unleashed a right-foot strike which crashed into the crossbar and settled into the back of the net sending his teammates and supporters into a frenzy as the final whistle sounded to end the contest and break the Eagles players and supporters hearts.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

