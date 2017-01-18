Stag Nation’s Cup resumption…

Grove Hi-Tech, Ann’s Grove  seek quarter-final spots

The Stag Nations Cup football tournament will resume today at the Grove Community Centre ground, East Bank Demerara with a doubleheader from 19:00hrs.

Rescheduled from December 2016 due to constant rainfall, the opening fixture will bring together East Coast of Demerara unit Ann's Grove against West Demerara's Den Amstel.

