Volleyball federation AGM set for February 25

By Royston Alkins

The Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF) is set to hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) February 25 at Olympic House, Kingston, Georgetown and the federation has invited all three area associations, with Berbice and Demerara confirmed to attend while there is some cloud over the participation of Essequibo, who has been inactive over the years.

The meeting is set to commence at 14:00 hours with a number of important matters on the agenda. Each association is expected to send at least nine members to charter the way forward for the federation.