‘Superman’ Lewis is best boxer

Colin ‘Superman’ Lewis, Desmond ‘Dynamite’ Amsterdam, Deshon Elcock and Shaquille Wright out boxed their competition and took home the marquee titles when the ‘International Nuff Cuff’ event was staged on Sunday at the National Gymnasium.

The inaugural BrisMac Promotion fixture which attracted amateur pugilists from Suriname, saw Lewis winning the coveted Best Boxer trophy after punching his way to an exciting unanimous victory against Joel Williamson. The action packed junior welterweight fight brought the patrons to their feet and the judges to conclude that Lewis deserved the award.

Elcock and Wright received the Seon Bristol awards. Elcock beat Julius Kesney in the bantamweight division while Wright stopped Omar Pollard the first round and returned to claim a points victory against Suriname's Tony Layne.

