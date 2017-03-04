Combined Schools selections to be in action from Tuesday
GCB/MoE /NSSCL…
The 2016/2017 Guyana Cricket Board/Demerara Mutual Life Assurance Society/ Ministry Of Education/National Secondary Schools League (GCB/DMLAS/MOE/NSSCL) is set to advance to the next stage which will see the amalgamation of players from the various schools and districts across the country.
This merging of players, referred to as the Combined Schools, will see the players with outstanding performances and those who demonstrated good promise, being earmarked by the selection committee of the National Secondary Schools' Cricket League for training and district representation.
