Second Futsal c/ships to commence Monday
The nation’s leading football promotional entity, the Petra Organization officially launched their 2nd Futsal Championship yesterday at Brandsville Hotel Conference room, Campbellville.
The event which will feature 24 teams, will start on Monday at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue. The first round of matches will be an elimination round, with the resulting 12 teams being divided into three groups of four. The competing teams are defending champion Bent Street, Sparta Boss, North Ruimveldt, Tiger Bay, Albouystown, Tucville, Festival City, Campbellville, Sophia, Back Circle, Stevedore Housing Scheme, West Back Road, West Front Road, Leopold Street, , Hustlers, North East La Penitence, Alexander Village, Channel-9 Warriors, Broad Street Bullies, Agricola Champion Boys, Kitty, Globe Yard, Showstoppers and Camp Street All-Stars.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
VIDEO: Jagdeo, Luncheon arrested in Pradoville 2 probe
-
Fire rips through part of Queens, NY where Guyanese have busineses
Three estates to be kept
-
Ramayya says leaning towards joining PPP
Nandlall objects to questioning of ex-PPP/C Cabinet members at SOCU HQ
Teen confesses to killing top cop’s brother during scuffle for gold chain
-
15-year-old held for killing Top Cop’s brother
-
Couple gets five years jail for CJIA VIP cocaine plot
-
Permanent Secretaries reassigned
Comments
About these comments