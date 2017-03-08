Second Futsal c/ships to commence Monday

The nation’s leading football promotional entity, the Petra Organization officially launched their 2nd Futsal Championship yesterday at Brandsville Hotel Conference room, Campbellville.

The event which will feature 24 teams, will start on Monday at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue. The first round of matches will be an elimination round, with the resulting 12 teams being divided into three groups of four. The competing teams are defending champion Bent Street, Sparta Boss, North Ruimveldt, Tiger Bay, Albouystown, Tucville, Festival City, Campbellville, Sophia, Back Circle, Stevedore Housing Scheme, West Back Road, West Front Road, Leopold Street, , Hustlers, North East La Penitence, Alexander Village, Channel-9 Warriors, Broad Street Bullies, Agricola Champion Boys, Kitty, Globe Yard, Showstoppers and Camp Street All-Stars.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.