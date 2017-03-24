Barbados rack up 293/2

Digicel Regional Four Day Championship

-Brathwaite, Hope hit 100s

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados,  CMC — Test batsman Kraigg Brathwaite carved out his 18th first class hundred to surpass 7 000 first class runs as Barbados Pride dominated leaders Guyana Jaguars on the opening day of their eighth round game here Thursday.

He was joined by West Indies teammate, Shai Hope, who gathered his fifth first class hundred as Pride, choosing to bat first at Kensington Oval, ended the day on 293 for two.

Kraigg Brathwaite (left) and Shai Hope both scored hundreds to dominate Guyana Jaguars. (file photo)

Brathwaite struck 143 while Hope entertained with an unbeaten 118, the pair putting on 205 for the second wicket in a partnership that pulled the hosts around from 45 for one after left-hander Anthony Alleyne perished cheaply for eight in the first session.

Playing only his second game of this season’s Regional four-day championship, the 24-year-old Brathwaite immediately made his presence felt.

All told, he struck 17 fours in an innings lasting 236 balls and just over 4-3/4 hour, passing the 7 000-run landmark when he reached 36.

Hope, meanwhile, extended his rich vein of recent form, counting 15 fours and two sixes in a knock spanning 257 deliveries and just under five hours at the crease.

For Hope, it was his third hundred in seven games, following his back-to-back efforts in the semi-final and final of the Regional Super50 last month.

Brathwaite combined with Alleyne to add 45 for the first wicket and safely navigate the first hour for the hosts.

However, Alleyne seemingly lost concentration following the drinks break and fell to the second delivery, wafting at a short ball from left-arm seamer Raymon Reifer and nicking a catch behind to wicketkeeper Anthony Bramble.

Any hopes Jaguars had of slicing through Pride’s top order were then dashed, however, as Brathwaite and Hope combined to keep the visitors wicket-less for the remainder of the session and the entirety of the post-lunch period.

At lunch, Pride were 75 for one with Brathwaite on 43 and Hope, 16, and the pair added a further 88 in the second session to push the hosts up to 163 without further loss at tea.

Brathwaite raised his half-century off 108 balls with his fifth four — a punch to the cover boundary off left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie and achieved triple figures in the fifth over after tea off 177 deliveries with 11 fours.

Hope, meanwhile, brought up his half-century in style by clearing long on with the ineffective West Indies leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo to move to 49 before driving Reifer square in the next over.

Unbeaten on 55 at tea, Hope reached three figures in the final hour of the day when he hoisted Bishoo to the mid-wicket boundary to move to 99 before taking a single.

Brathwaite eventually perished with 150 beckoning, playing back to fast bowler Romario Shepherd and going lbw.

Hope and Shamarh Brooks, unbeaten on 14, then steered Pride safely to the close in an unbroken third wicket stand so far worth 43.

More in Sports

Banks DIH sponsors Petra Futsal Championship

default placeholder

Hutson very optimistic of CARIFTA Games chances

default placeholder

GFF shortlist 30 man squad for Martinique encounter

Windies aiming to capitalize on home advantage – Radford

Panama squarely in T&T’s sights – George

default placeholder

India call up uncapped Iyer as cover for injured Kohli

default placeholder

Russell appeals to have one-year ban dismissed

default placeholder

Stage set for Dharamsala’s blockbuster test debut

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Bandit killed in Belvoir Court attack

  2. US$ rate is $230 -manufacturers

  3. Pastor on trial over rape of six-year-old

  4. 51 year-old Guyanese wholesaler murdered in his T&T home

  5. Man shot dead during alleged attempt to ambush car occupants

  6. ‘It wasn’t me’

  7. Smart City Solutions terminates employment of 60

  8. Entry refused to tuna shipment

  9. Who gave an American missionary permission to preach in Georgetown schools?


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Special dinner

PM visits oil rig

Off the road!

Regular occurrence

Models wearing wedding gowns

Abolition of Indian Indentureship

Sophia couple held over pistol, ganja

130th anniversary of Adventism