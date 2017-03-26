Inter-County Champion-of-Champions Softball tournament returns next month

The Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Associa-tion (GFSCA) will stage a Masters Inter-County Champion-of-Champions softball tournament next month with four teams clashing for a lucrative first prize.

This was disclosed to the media Friday afternoon at a press conference held by the organisers who revealed that this year’s tournament will be the first such tournament in over two decades.

The tournament will be held April 15 and 16 with four teams clash for the top prize of two hundred thousand dollars and a trophy at the Ogle community center ground.