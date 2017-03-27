Bishops’ High sends arch rivals Queen’s College packing
Milo Football…
Bishops’ High sealed their quarterfinal berth in the Milo U18 Secondary Schools football championships after downing arch-rival Queen’s College 2-1 yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground on Carifesta Avenue.
Goals from Imran Khan and Keron Niles in the third and 10th minute sent the Camp Road unit packing from the event. For Queen’s College, DeAndro Kirton scored in the 14th minute.
Meanwhile, two-time defending champion Chase Academy stormed their way into the quarterfinal round, dismantling South Ruimveldt 13-0.
Nicholas McArthur scored five times in the 11th, 17th, 30th, 41st and 46th minute while
