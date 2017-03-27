Clippers roll past Jazz, reach playoffs

(The Sports Xchange) – The Los Angeles Clippers are heading to the playoffs for the sixth season in a row. Still, they need to improve their game if they expect to make a deep run, guard Jamal Crawford says.

Crawford came off the bench to deliver 17 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and the Clippers rolled past the Utah Jazz 108-95 on Saturday at Staples Center.

Blake Griffin contributed 15 points and six rebounds for the Clippers (44-30), who clinched a playoff berth with the win and pulled within a half-game of the Jazz for the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

Wizards 127, Cavaliers 115

John Wall erupted for 37 points and Washington tightened the race atop the Eastern Conference considerably with a victory over Cleveland.

The Wizards, third in the East, now trail Boston by two games and the Cavs by 2 1/2 for first place. Also, the Cavs’ lead over Boston is now just a half-game.

Spurs 106, Knicks 98

Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points, and LaMarcus Aldridge and Pau Gasol collected double-doubles as San Antonio dispatched New York as the AT&T Center.

The Spurs won their fourth straight game but had to work harder for this one than they wanted to, especially after forging a 20-point lead in the second quarter.

Raptors 94, Mavericks 86

Toronto bolted out to a 13-2 lead and never looked back in taking out Dallas at American Airlines Center.

The Raptors clinched a playoff spot with their 44th victory of the season, which was also their fifth win in a row as they head home to begin an important string of four games at Air Canada Centre.

Trail Blazers 112, Timberwolves 100

CJ McCollum bombed in 32 points as Portland downed Minnesota at Moda Center.

Damian Lillard contributed 21 points, eight assists and six rebounds despite sitting out the entire fourth quarter for the Trail Blazers, who won for the 10th time in their last 13 outings.