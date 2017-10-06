Oil and gas no sure thing for prosperity

Guyana’s economy could still falter, the imminent exploitation of oil and gas notwithstanding, unless we remain focused on “the broader imperatives of supporting investments and job creation across our society”, according to the President of the manufacturers association, Shyam Nokta.
Nokta was speaking at a forum organised by the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) at the Georgetown Club on September 28 to enable an open discourse between the business community and the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).
“There is much talk on how the imminent emergence of an oil and gas sector will change everything for our country. On the one hand that is true, it will change everything – and that is precisely why we need to ensure we build all the institutional defences against the well-known economic and governance risks that oil and gas could bring,” Nokta told the forum…..
Corentyne dreading demise of sugar estates
There are unmistakable signs of jitteriness in the Coren-tyne business community. It extends across the business support organisations and into the businesses themselves.
The modern woman’s battle with archaic dress codes
I have spent weeks considering the content of this article; reading numerous articles that were scathingly critical of the archaic way the image of the public has been managed over the past few years.
Puerto Rico benchmark bond drops to record low after Trump remark
NEW YORK, (Reuters) – Puerto Rico’s benchmark general obligation bonds fell on Wednesday, hitting a record low, after U.S.
Plant Protection Organisation keeping close watch on imports
With domestic food security continuing to be a matter of the highest national priority, the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) says that the protection of the country’s agricultural sector from the introduction of imported pests and diseases continues to the focus of the National Plant Protection Organization.
Raising the bar: Guyana Internet Society aiming at national, global internet development
The Internet Society The Internet Society is a collection of cooperating, interconnected networks that promote and support international collaboration.