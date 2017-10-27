Local Content policy must embrace strong regulatory practices to protect against `fronting’ – UG Business Professor

Dr Leyland Lucas, Visiting Professor at the School of Entrepreneur-ship and Business Innovation (SEBI) at the University of Guyana has said that the pursuit of an effective local content policy for the oil and gas industry must seek, among other things, to create a local content policy that seeks to bring an equity of benefits.
“Whenever new opportunities arise, there will always be efforts to accrue benefits by some who are not entitled to do so. Particularly in a country such as ours where control systems are stretched and dishonesty is pervasive, regulations must be enacted against such things as ‘fronting.’ Strong regulatory controls must be established to guard against firms using nefarious means to indicate their eligibility. While no fool-proof system can be designed, there must be enough sizeable penalties to serve as disincentives to those who seek to violate the rules,” the UG Professor writes in an article published in this issue of the Stabroek Business…..
NAMILCO, Sterling, Tandys, Peppys among heavy hitters for agro-processing expo
Some of the country’s major and modest agro-processors will set out their stalls at the `Uncapped’ event today at the National Exhibition Centre, Sophia, hoping for a fruitful interface with major supermarkets and other outlets that will significantly grow the home market for local agro produce.
Some issues associated with Local Content policy in Guyana
By Dr. Leyland Lucas Visiting Professor School of Enterprise and Business Innovation University of Guyana As Guyana prepares for the flow of oil and gas in 2020, there is a great deal of discussion surrounding how this nation will benefit.
Gold Prices for the three day period ending Thursday October 26, 2017 Kitco is a Canadian company that buys and sells precious metals such as gold, copper and silver.
Pay attention to T&T’s shrinking middle class
(Trinidad Guardian) T&T’s middle class is shrinking, squeezed between the super-rich and a growing number of poor at the bottom, Independent Senator David Small has warned.
Norway’s central bank seeks to keep management of $1 trillion wealth fund
OSLO, (Reuters) – Norway’s $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund should remain a unit of the Norwegian central bank, though a split could be considered if the fund invests in more unlisted assets, the bank’s board said on Thursday.