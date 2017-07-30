Hughes urges broadcasters to keep up with advances in technology
-at consultation on transition from analogue to digital broadcasting
The Ministry of Public Telecommunications and the National Frequency Management Unit (NFMU) hosted a one-day consultation for licensed television broadcasters on the procedures and road-map for Guyana’s transition from Analogus to Digital Terrestrial TV (DTTV) Broadcasting by 2020.
The roadmap has been developed by the NFMU to guide the conversion process, which is expected to enable Guyana to catch up and keep up with technological advancements in broadcasting.
