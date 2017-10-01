Broadcast licence application deadline Oct 6

All previously licensed and unlicensed broadcasters have until October 6 to apply for a licence in keeping with a recent amendment to the broadcast law, the Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA) said yesterday, while reminding that non-compliance will attract penalties.
In a press release issued yesterday, the GNBA said it was calling on broadcasters to apply for licences in wake of the recent announcement by the Ministry of the Presidency that President David Granger signed the Broadcasting (Amend-ment) Act into law on September 7, 2017.
The new legislation requires all radio and television broadcasters to apply for licences within 30 days of the amendments coming into force or face immediate closure of their operations.
The law says broadcasters who fail to apply for licensing or are rejected by the broadcast authority shall immediately halt operations or they would be guilty of an offence, for which they could face a one-year prison term, a fine of $1 million and the forfeiture of all their equipment…..
Lumber for hurricane-devastated islands
Roofs were stripped from houses on the island of Dominica on Sept. 19.
Lethem bus driver held over 55 lbs ganja
A 55-year-old minibus driver of Tabatinga, Lethem, who was transporting passengers to Lethem is in custody in connection with the finding of 24.9 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa and 200 grams of cocaine in the minibus.
Trinidad mother of two beaten to death
Ria Indaringh (Trinidad Express) A mother of two was beaten to death at her home in Gasparillo on Saturday night.
Minister Trotman weds
Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman yesterday married Teresa Gaime on the island of Grenada.
Neighbours shot dead in T&T
Kareem Dabreau (Trinidad Express) in St Joseph yesterday has left two people dead.