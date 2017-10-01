Broadcast licence application deadline Oct 6

All previously licensed and unlicensed broadcasters have until October 6 to apply for a licence in keeping with a recent amendment to the broadcast law, the Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA) said yesterday, while reminding that non-compliance will attract penalties.

In a press release issued yesterday, the GNBA said it was calling on broadcasters to apply for licences in wake of the recent announcement by the Ministry of the Presidency that President David Granger signed the Broadcasting (Amend-ment) Act into law on September 7, 2017.

The new legislation requires all radio and television broadcasters to apply for licences within 30 days of the amendments coming into force or face immediate closure of their operations.

The law says broadcasters who fail to apply for licensing or are rejected by the broadcast authority shall immediately halt operations or they would be guilty of an offence, for which they could face a one-year prison term, a fine of $1 million and the forfeiture of all their equipment…..