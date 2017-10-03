Guyana recommits to ending mercury use by 2027

President David Granger has recommitted Guyana to eliminating the use of mercury by 2027.

Addressing the High-level Side Event of the 1st Conference of parties to the Minamata Convention on Mercury in Geneva, Switzerland on September 28, Granger said “Mercury is not a plaything. It is harmful to human health and to the physical environment whether in the air, on land or in water. The use of mercury, in human products and processes, is a threat to human health and the environment”.

According to the text of his remarks released on Sunday by the Ministry of the Presidency, the President said that the Minamata Convention on Mercury is an “important instrument” and its application must be intensified. ….