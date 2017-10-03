Guyana recommits to ending mercury use by 2027

President David Granger has recommitted Guyana to eliminating the use of mercury by 2027.
Addressing the High-level Side Event of the 1st Conference of parties to the Minamata Convention on Mercury in Geneva, Switzerland on September 28, Granger said “Mercury is not a plaything. It is harmful to human health and to the physical environment whether in the air, on land or in water. The use of mercury, in human products and processes, is a threat to human health and the environment”.
According to the text of his remarks released on Sunday by the Ministry of the Presidency, the President said that the Minamata Convention on Mercury is an “important instrument” and its application must be intensified. ….
From ridiculous to sublime, Tite turns Brazil around
Tite SAO PAULO, (Reuters) – Little more than a year has gone by since Tite took over as coach of a Brazil side still reeling from embarrassing exits in the World Cup and Copa America but in that short time he has transformed the team into favourites for Russia 2018.
NIS pensions must be paid directly to banks
The Chairman of the National Insurance Scheme (NIS), Dr Surendra Persaud has called on staff to ensure that by next year 95% of pensioners receive their monies directly at their banks and that 95 of payments to the Scheme are made electronically.
Around 150 Kingelly families contesting Lewis’s claim before lands inquiry
Approximately one hundred and fifty families residing in Kingelly Village, West Coast Berbice yesterday signalled their interest in appearing before the Lands Commission of Inquiry (CoI) to challenge statements made by trade unionist Lincoln Lewis that his ancestor owns the land they live on.
PPP/C councillors seeking probe of parking meters contract by procurement body
PPP/C members on the city council have written the Public Procurement Commis-sion (PPC) calling for an investigation of the controversial parking meters contract.
Mocha committee claims improper acquisition of community’s land by GuySuCo
Members of the Mocha/Arcadia Ancestral Lands Committee are contesting the boundaries for the communities, saying they do not encompass the full extent of its ancestral lands and that a portion was wrongly appropriated by the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo).