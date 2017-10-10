Witness accuses descendants group’s leader of wresting control of Friendship land

Leader of the Descendants of Enslaved and Manumitted Africans of Guyana Noah Yahshuarun was yesterday accused of seizing control of land belonging to a family at Friendship, on the East Bank of Demerara.
The accusation was made ahead of Yahshuarun’s second appearance before the commission of inquiry into ancestral land issues at the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission head office.
Isla Barry testified that after her brother’s death, Yahshuarun had been made the power- of-attorney for the family’s estate, including land that she said was passed down by her great-great-grandfather, Robert Roberts, who was one of two persons that had purchased the village of Friendship. The other name that appears on the title is Francis Moore…..
Cops awaiting legal advice on murder of elderly women
The police are awaiting legal advice on charges against the suspects in the murders of the two elderly women found bound and gagged in their South Road and Albert Street residence last Tuesday.
Man charged over gun, ammo found at GNSC wharf
A man was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged over weapons and ammunition that were found in a barrel at the Guyana National Shipping Corporation (GNSC) Wharf in July.
Gold declarations at 475,202 ozs
The Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) yesterday said that gold declarations as at September 29, 2017 stand at 475,202 ounces and small and medium scale miners are responsible for the lion’s share.
Health ministry working to ensure access to HIV testing by pregnant hinterland women -Cummings
The Ministry of Public Health is seeking to enable pregnant women in the hinterland access to HIV testing, according to Junior Minister Dr.
Gambling machines at bars part of five-year gov’t, lottery company deal
The introduction of gambling machines at several bars by the Guyana Lottery Company (GLC) is part of a recently-signed five-year contract with the government, Minister of Finance Winston Jordan said yesterday, while noting that the company had previously complained about the poor performance of some of its games.