Witness accuses descendants group’s leader of wresting control of Friendship land

Leader of the Descendants of Enslaved and Manumitted Africans of Guyana Noah Yahshuarun was yesterday accused of seizing control of land belonging to a family at Friendship, on the East Bank of Demerara.

The accusation was made ahead of Yahshuarun’s second appearance before the commission of inquiry into ancestral land issues at the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission head office.

Isla Barry testified that after her brother’s death, Yahshuarun had been made the power- of-attorney for the family’s estate, including land that she said was passed down by her great-great-grandfather, Robert Roberts, who was one of two persons that had purchased the village of Friendship. The other name that appears on the title is Francis Moore…..